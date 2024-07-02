World

Turkey holds talks with US on nuclear power plants and SMRs projects

Turkey plans three nuclear plants with four reactors each, plus SMRs, aiming for 20,000 MW total electricity capacity

Turkey is holding discussions with the United States about building large-scale nuclear power plants and small modular reactors (SMRs), a senior Turkish Energy Ministry official announced on Tuesday, July 2.

Yusuf Ceylan, speaking at a conference on nuclear power plants, said, "The USA is showing serious interest in Turkey's goal of increasing its nuclear energy capacity and building new power plants," as per Reuters.

Regarding the projects, Ceylan mentioned, "We can consider the areas of existing power plants or new power plants. We are negotiating with the USA for both large-scale power plants and small modular reactors. This is a statement of intent."

Last month, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake told Reuters that Ankara had discussed building SMRs with the U.S. and other countries.

Meanwhile, negotiations are also ongoing with South Korea and Russia for a second nuclear power plant planned in Sinop, in the Black Sea region, and with China's SPIC for a third nuclear power plant in Thrace, northwest Turkey.

Construction of Turkey's first 4,800 MW nuclear power plant by Russia's Rosatom is underway in Akkuyu, in the Mediterranean region.

Turkey intends to construct three nuclear plants, each with four reactors, and supplement them with SMRs to achieve a total electricity generation capacity of 20,000 MW, aiming to diversify its energy production portfolio.

Stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh leaves 60 feared dead
UK elections mark 'first' participation for immigrant voters
Heavy rains cause 'deadly' floods and landslides in India, 11 dead
UK general elections: Lib Dem’s Ed Davy bungee jumps for vote plea
Biden criticises supreme Supreme Court’s immunity ruling: ‘Trump free to ignore law’
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan dies at 91
National Rally leads 'first round' of France's parliamentary elections
France begins to vote in snap parliamentary election
‘Hurricane Beryl’ intensifies, poses ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to Caribbean islands
Hamas chief meets Turkish intelligence head for Gaza cease-fire talks