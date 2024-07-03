Prince William wants same punishment for Prince Andrew as Prince Harry

Prince William will reportedly not be as kind to Prince Andrew once he ascends the throne after father King Charles, who has been very tender in comparison.
After the Duke of York was kicked out from the group of working royals following his 2020 Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the Prince of Wales didn’t say anything.
Even as his “disgraceful” uncle was stripped from military titles and all family events publicly, Prince William remained tight-lipped by not offering a single word on the matter.
But, now, there are ever-intensifying reports of King Charles forcefully pushing Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge, asking him to shift into Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage.
And, according to a royal commentator, this eviction request in particular has been made by the Prince of Wales.
Royal Expert Richard Kay told Mail Online that Prince William thinks King Charles has been “too soft” on the Duke of York.
Hence, he wants Your Majesty to treat him just as they punished Prince Harry for marrying Meghan Markle, then exposing royal family into the open with a memoir book.
As per the Richard Kay, the Prince of Wales is now settling for Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge banishing, which is only the first step.
After ultimately heading over the monarchy, he will deal with him on his own.