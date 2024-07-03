Royal

Prince William wants same punishment for Prince Andrew as Prince Harry

Prince William will be a ‘cruel king’ for Prince Andrew

  • July 03, 2024


Prince William will reportedly not be as kind to Prince Andrew once he ascends the throne after father King Charles, who has been very tender in comparison.

After the Duke of York was kicked out from the group of working royals following his 2020 Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the Prince of Wales didn’t say anything.

Even as his “disgraceful” uncle was stripped from military titles and all family events publicly, Prince William remained tight-lipped by not offering a single word on the matter.

But, now, there are ever-intensifying reports of King Charles forcefully pushing Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge, asking him to shift into Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage.

And, according to a royal commentator, this eviction request in particular has been made by the Prince of Wales.

Royal Expert Richard Kay told Mail Online that Prince William thinks King Charles has been “too soft” on the Duke of York.

Hence, he wants Your Majesty to treat him just as they punished Prince Harry for marrying Meghan Markle, then exposing royal family into the open with a memoir book.

As per the Richard Kay, the Prince of Wales is now settling for Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge banishing, which is only the first step.

After ultimately heading over the monarchy, he will deal with him on his own.

Royal News

Kate Middleton sparked Prince William's feud with Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard entangled in 'big problem'
Princess Beatrice chucks heart to husband Edoardo Mapelli at Kings of Leon concert
King Charles launches another product before Meghan Markle
Prince William, Kate Middleton get snubbed by Prince Harry
Prince Harry receives backlash over ESPY Award
Prince William looks 'incredibly alone' as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Prince Harry's 'latest move' sparks royal family reunion rumours
Meghan Markle's father makes emotional appeal before important milestone
Sarah Ferguson reflects on her relationship with Princess Diana
Queen Camilla treats kids who missed out garden party
Kate Middleton expected to attend Wimbledon by chairperson Debbie Jevans