Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit

Prince William has been compared to his beloved mother, Princess Diana, by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
On Tuesday, July 1, the Prince of Wales visited Sheffield to observe the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative.
During the event, the father-of-two earned high praises from ex PM for transforming public attitudes towards homelessness in the same way Princess Diana changed perceptions of Aids and landmines.
According to Brown, Prince William had been "very influenced by his mother" on the issue.
"His mother encouraged him to take an interest in why people were on the streets, and why people were homeless, and why people needed a better chance," he said at the event.
Brown further added, "Remember, his mother changed people's views on Aids, his mother changed people's views on landmines, and I think he's changing people's view that you've got to think of a homeless person as an individual who has potential."
On 9 April 1987, when the HIV/AIDS epidemic was on its highest, Princess Diana opened Britain’s first specialist unit for patients with the disease at the London Middlesex Hospital.
During the opening, she challenged the stigma surrounding AIDS by publicly shaking hands with patients without gloves, telling the world that the disease cannot be transmitted through touch.
Launched in 2023 by Prince William, Homewards, a five-year locally led programme, aims to make homelessness “rare, brief and unrepeated.”