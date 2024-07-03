Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse plan to expand family after daughter's birth

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are ready to bring “more chaos” into their lives after welcoming their first child this year.
The Dark Knight star and Suki mostly kept their love-live private including the name of their daughter.
Recently, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress got candid about her motherhood experience.
During a dialogue with British Vogue, Suki shared that she “planned” the pregnancy with the Twilight star and now the lovebirds are planning to bring "more chaos" into their lives.
"We really planned it,” she revealed, “One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be.'"
Suki continued, "I was like, 'What can make more chaos?”
The renowned star also confessed that knew the gender of her child, adding, "I wish I hadn't wanted to find out, but I needed to prepare myself mentally.”
In the same conversation, Suki shared that she called her mother crying on the floor after finding out the gender.
She recalled the phone call, "I was like, 'Oh, my God, am I going to have to go through what [you] went through with me?'"
"I was just such a little (expletive),” Suki noted, “[My mum] usually loves telling my terrible teenage stories, but she was like, 'No, no, you were great. You were amazing, you were fine.'”