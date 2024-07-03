Sci-Tech

Xbox Live back online after major outrage affects thousands

Xbox Live back online after major outrage affects thousands

  • July 03, 2024
Xbox Live, Microsoft’s multiplayer gaming and digital media network, was finally restored after several hours of outrage on Tuesday, July 2.

According to The Verge, the outrage prevented players from connecting to Xbox Live for several hours. The issue started at around 2 p.m. (ET), whereas Xbox said at around 3 p.m. that it was ‘aware that some users have been disconnected from Xbox Live’ and that the company is investigating the matter.

Xbox Support wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Investigation continues into issues impacting users’ ability to sign in to Xbox Live and services. Thank you for your patience while our engineers work.”

Moreover, the status page also indicates that Xbox’s account and profile services suffered major outages.

The notice read, “You may not be able to sign in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in, like most games, apps, and social activity, won’t be available.”

About an hour after informing users about the beginning of the investigation, Xbox told its users that the investigation was ‘taking longer than expected.’

Many Xbox owners were unable to sign in for multiplayer, streaming, or other online features for almost the whole night.

Later, at around 5 a.m. on July 3, the Xbox support on X informed that the issue was resolved, saying, “Users should no longer be encountering issues signing in to Xbox Live and services. Thank you for your patience. Game on!”

