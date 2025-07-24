Google Photos announces AI features for ‘remixing’ photos in different styles

In a remarkable move, Google has announced a significant update to its Photos app, allowing Android users to turn old images into remixed video clips utilising the latest AI-centric photo‑to‑video feature.
The update further adds creative Remix options and ties directly into YouTube Shorts, emphasising the company’s shift from static photo storage to dynamic visual storytelling.
Turn your images into short stories with Photo-to-video
The recently launched feature takes a selection of your Google Photos and turns them into short six sec video clips, complete with transition and music, without any editing tools.
It expands upon what the company launched with Gemini earlier this July. Now, Google will integrate the same technology into Google Photos and YouTube Shorts through Veo 2, turning still photos into short videos.
In addition to the photo-to-video feature, the company has announced a Remix tool, transforming your photos into a different style, such as sketches, 3D animation, and more.
Users will soon see photo-to-video and Remix features under the latest Create tab in the Photos app, which is set to debut soon.
The feature will be rolled out across the US on Android and iOS in the near future.
It is pertinent to mention that all photos and videos created through the latest features will include an invisible SynthID watermark.