Yahoo Mail down: Users report widespread outage

Is your Yahoo Mail not working? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone; the email service reportedly grappled with a major outage worldwide.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike at around 9:30 PM IST on Thursday.
Users reported a range of issues, from being unable to access the service to receiving and send emails.
In the USA, up to 46% users are unable to log in to their email, 36% of users can not receive emails, and the remaining 19% are experiencing website issues.
Since Yahoo Mail remained inaccessible, numerous users engaged with the service went to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).
However, Yahoo has yet to address the issue. There is no projected time for restoration of services.