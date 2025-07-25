Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet

Elon Musks Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet
Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet

Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink came across a network outage, leaving thousands of users without internet.

On Thursday, July 24, more than 60,000 reports were filed on Downdetector, a site where consumers can log their concerns.

Elon apologised for the outage on X, noting, "Services will be restored shortly. Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again."

Starlink is part of the aerospace company SpaceX and works as an international telecommunication provider. The network provides coverage to around 130 countries and territories, aiming to provide global mobile broadband.

The network outage occurred just a day after the company revealed its satellite service from T-Mobile called T-Satellite.

Ahead of the issue, the Tesla owner shared that the company's direct-to-cell-phone service was "growing fast," as T-Mobile said the T-Satellite service was built to keep phones connected "in places no carrier towers can reach."

Stretching over the period of two hours, some experts have noted that this might be Starlink's longest ever disruption.

Aside from the US and the UK, outages have also been reported in Germany, Romania, and Zimbabwe.

This is not the only case of system error Elon's platform has faced, as earlier this year, the billionaire claimed that his social media platform X was targeted in a "massive cyber-attack" which resulted in service outages.

