YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more

YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more
YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more

YouTube Shorts has launched a range of generative artificial intelligence (AI) features for creators, including an image-to-video tool and advanced effects.

The recently introduced image-to-video feature enables the user to convert an image from the camera roll into a six-second video.

The tool assesses the uploaded picture and offers animation suggestions depending on its content, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Alphabet-owned firm stated that this latest feature can be used to add movement to landscape images, animate everyday images, and brings group images to life.

For example, a demo displayed a pedestrian signal image transforming into a short animation where the walking symbol starts to dance.

The image-to-video capability is similar to the similar features in other AI platforms, including Google’s Gemini offerings and Meta’s Animate feature in its Edits app.

Furthermore, the video-streaming giant has launched the latest AI-driven visual effects.

It will let creators use these to turn rough sketches into digital art and transform your selfies into fascinating scenes, such as swimming underwater.

These effects can be accessed through the Shorts camera by choosing the “Effects” icon and navigating to the “AI” section.

Availability

The recently launched features are now launching to users across different countries, with broader expansion expected in the near future.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

iOS 26 resolves annoying Messages issue with latest update

iOS 26 resolves annoying Messages issue with latest update
Apple is likely to launch the first public beta of iOS 26 in the near future

WhatsApp Windows replaces native app with web variant for beta testers

WhatsApp Windows replaces native app with web variant for beta testers
The update phases out native WhatsApp Windows app, replaced by a web-based version powered by Microsoft Edge WebView2

Google Chrome for iOS adds separate work and personal accounts

Google Chrome for iOS adds separate work and personal accounts
Chrome's latest feature will help employers who often access company resources from browsers on their personal devices

Seven simple ways to protect your digital life in 2025

Seven simple ways to protect your digital life in 2025
Here are a few essential tips to assist you stay safe and protect your digital life

WhatsApp rolls out Status Ads and Promoted Channels with clear labels

WhatsApp rolls out Status Ads and Promoted Channels with clear labels
WhatsApp is now allowing businesses and creators to pay for their channels to appear more visibly in the app's directory

Microsoft warns governments of SharePoint server attacks

Microsoft warns governments of SharePoint server attacks
Microsoft issues alert of ‘active attack’ on server software used by government agencies and organisations

WhatsApp to launch Quick Recap feature soon: Report

WhatsApp to launch Quick Recap feature soon: Report
Quick Recap feature will enable users to summarise messages from five conversations at the same time

Google Messages receives numerous updates this July

Google Messages receives numerous updates this July
These are Messages features that Google have announced or have recently spotted in the wild by beta testers