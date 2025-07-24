YouTube Shorts releases AI-powered image-to-video feature and more

YouTube Shorts has launched a range of generative artificial intelligence (AI) features for creators, including an image-to-video tool and advanced effects.
The recently introduced image-to-video feature enables the user to convert an image from the camera roll into a six-second video.
The tool assesses the uploaded picture and offers animation suggestions depending on its content, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Alphabet-owned firm stated that this latest feature can be used to add movement to landscape images, animate everyday images, and brings group images to life.
For example, a demo displayed a pedestrian signal image transforming into a short animation where the walking symbol starts to dance.
The image-to-video capability is similar to the similar features in other AI platforms, including Google’s Gemini offerings and Meta’s Animate feature in its Edits app.
Furthermore, the video-streaming giant has launched the latest AI-driven visual effects.
It will let creators use these to turn rough sketches into digital art and transform your selfies into fascinating scenes, such as swimming underwater.
These effects can be accessed through the Shorts camera by choosing the “Effects” icon and navigating to the “AI” section.
Availability
The recently launched features are now launching to users across different countries, with broader expansion expected in the near future.