Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role

Princess Kate and Prince William strengthen team with former UK adviser

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role
Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role

Princess Kate and Prince William have made a significant new appointment, bringing on a former adviser to the UK government for a crucial role within their team.

As per GB news, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales has appointed the former CEO of Tesco, as a director.

Sir David John Lewis, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2021, has become part of the board of Trustees to extend his support to Princess Kate and Prince William.

During the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, he allegedly advised the UK government on how to resolve the food supply chain issue.

The 59-year-old businessman will carry out his royal responsibilities while holding his position as a director of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF-UK). He has three decades of leadership experience in his industry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales Royal Foundation provides funding for emergency response teams, mental health services, and worldwide conservation initiatives.

In 2009, Prince William and Prince Harry's charitable endeavours were taken care of by the Prince and Princess of Wales' Royal Foundation.

The Princess of Wales, then the Duchess of Cambridge, joined in 2011 before Meghan and made up the then 'fab four' in 2018 and it remained with William and Kate when they agreed with Prince Harry and Meghan to split their offices in 2019.

Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role

Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role
Parineeti Chopra opines 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is 'bonafide true hit'

Parineeti Chopra opines 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is 'bonafide true hit'

Dua Lipa makes Callum Turner romance Instagram official

Dua Lipa makes Callum Turner romance Instagram official
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?

Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?

Royal News

Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Prince Harry embraces himself for ‘awkward' meetup with Travis Kelce
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Prince William gets upgraded to new role in Royal Family
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Queen Camilla hosts special event at Palace of Holyroodhouse
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
King Charles starts Holyrood Week traditional ceremony
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Kate Middleton sparked Prince William’s feud with Prince Andrew
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Prince William wants same punishment for Prince Andrew as Prince Harry
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard entangled in ‘big problem’
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Princess Beatrice chucks heart to husband Edoardo Mapelli at Kings of Leon concert
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
King Charles launches another product before Meghan Markle
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Prince William, Kate Middleton get snubbed by Prince Harry