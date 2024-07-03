Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role

Princess Kate and Prince William have made a significant new appointment, bringing on a former adviser to the UK government for a crucial role within their team.
As per GB news, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales has appointed the former CEO of Tesco, as a director.
Sir David John Lewis, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2021, has become part of the board of Trustees to extend his support to Princess Kate and Prince William.
During the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, he allegedly advised the UK government on how to resolve the food supply chain issue.
The 59-year-old businessman will carry out his royal responsibilities while holding his position as a director of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF-UK). He has three decades of leadership experience in his industry.
The Prince and Princess of Wales Royal Foundation provides funding for emergency response teams, mental health services, and worldwide conservation initiatives.
In 2009, Prince William and Prince Harry's charitable endeavours were taken care of by the Prince and Princess of Wales' Royal Foundation.
The Princess of Wales, then the Duchess of Cambridge, joined in 2011 before Meghan and made up the then 'fab four' in 2018 and it remained with William and Kate when they agreed with Prince Harry and Meghan to split their offices in 2019.