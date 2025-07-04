Senior Royals take charge during King Charles, Kate, William break from duties

With King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate all absent from public duties this week, other senior royals have stepped up to represent the monarchy.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are set to play an important role as the Royal Family prepares to host Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte next week.
The royal couple will accompany the French couple to a Guildhall banquet hosted by the Lord Mayor and City of London Corporation on the evening of Wednesday, July 9th.
From Tuesday, July 8 to Thursday, July 10, 2025, the President of France and his wife will undertake a State Visit to the UK, hosted by the King and Queen.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will greet the French President and Mrs Macron at RAF Northolt on Tuesday, 8th July, on behalf of King Charles III.
William and Kate are also set to join the French presidential couple on their journey to Windsor after their initial welcome.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will then join the King and Queen for the formal ceremonial welcome at the Royal Dais on Datchet Road in Windsor.
President Macron is set to review the Guard of Honour alongside the King before rejoining Queen Camilla and Mrs Macron.
Both King Charles and President Macron are scheduled to deliver speeches at the start of the banquet, which will happen on Tuesday.