Princess Kate breaks cover at secret event after emotional health update

Princess Kate was seen attending a previously undisclosed royal engagement just hours after sharing a rare health update with the public.
On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales was pictured attending a secret engagement just hours after her emotional sit down at Colchester Hospital.
Prior to her visit, she made an impromptu stop at a Parachute Regiment cultural celebration following her visit.
Support Our Paras published photos that captured Kate visiting with paratroopers at their 2 Para Cultural Day event.
The Future Queen of Britain wore the same tweed blazer, striped shirt and brown trousers from her earlier hospital engagement as she was photographed cradling a small puppy whilst chatting with regiment members.
Support Our Paras stated, "The 2 PARA Cultural Day is an opportunity for paratroopers to come together and celebrate the many cultural groups that make up the battalion."
The event featured food and drink from various countries, described by the charity as "educational and essential to the battalion's morale."
The post said the initiative was, “Delighted to be able to talk about our work with those in attendance, which included HRH The Princess of Wales.”
Kate's trip to Colchester Hospital was her official trip but her stop for a Parachute Regiment cultural celebration did not include her subsequent stop, making it an unofficial addition to her Tuesday schedule.