Princess Kate breaks cover at secret event after emotional health update

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Princess Kate breaks cover at secret event after emotional health update
Princess Kate breaks cover at secret event after emotional health update

Princess Kate was seen attending a previously undisclosed royal engagement just hours after sharing a rare health update with the public.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales was pictured attending a secret engagement just hours after her emotional sit down at Colchester Hospital.

Prior to her visit, she made an impromptu stop at a Parachute Regiment cultural celebration following her visit.

Support Our Paras published photos that captured Kate visiting with paratroopers at their 2 Para Cultural Day event.

The Future Queen of Britain wore the same tweed blazer, striped shirt and brown trousers from her earlier hospital engagement as she was photographed cradling a small puppy whilst chatting with regiment members.

Support Our Paras stated, "The 2 PARA Cultural Day is an opportunity for paratroopers to come together and celebrate the many cultural groups that make up the battalion."

The event featured food and drink from various countries, described by the charity as "educational and essential to the battalion's morale."

The post said the initiative was, “Delighted to be able to talk about our work with those in attendance, which included HRH The Princess of Wales.”

Kate's trip to Colchester Hospital was her official trip but her stop for a Parachute Regiment cultural celebration did not include her subsequent stop, making it an unofficial addition to her Tuesday schedule.

Read more : Royal
Kate Middleton, Prince William to reunite with George, Charlotte, and Louis
Kate Middleton, Prince William to reunite with George, Charlotte, and Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales planned heartwarming family summer holidays for their three children
Senior Royals take charge during King Charles, Kate, William break from duties
Senior Royals take charge during King Charles, Kate, William break from duties
Royal Family prepares to host Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte next week
King Charles hails Duchess Sophie's visit to Hampton Court Palace Festival
King Charles hails Duchess Sophie's visit to Hampton Court Palace Festival
Duchess Sophie attended the prestigious royal festival earlier this week without her husband, Prince Edward
Kate Middleton takes on big role after heartbreaking health confession
Kate Middleton takes on big role after heartbreaking health confession
The Princess of Wales is set to welcome key figure alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony
King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony
Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary radiated regal charm during the grand reception marking the start of the country’s EU presidency
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent make separate appearances at Wimbledon 2025
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent make separate appearances at Wimbledon 2025
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have been married to each other for the past five decades
Princess Diana's last wish before death unearthed in bombshell revelation
Princess Diana's last wish before death unearthed in bombshell revelation
King Charles late ex-wife Princess Diana died in a fatal car accident in 1997
King Felipe, Letizia snub Princess Leonor’s return to Spain for big engagements
King Felipe, Letizia snub Princess Leonor’s return to Spain for big engagements
Princess Leonor returned to Spain after undergoing an intense six-month naval training on the School Ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano
Kate Middleton gives prominent nod to Meghan Markle amid William, Harry rift
Kate Middleton gives prominent nod to Meghan Markle amid William, Harry rift
The Princess of Wales, Kate, steps out in designer item once worn by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Prince William hosts key world leader at Windsor Castle in King Charles absence
Prince William hosts key world leader at Windsor Castle in King Charles absence
Prince William steps in for King Charles, as he was occupied with his annual Holyrood Week tour in Scotland
Duchess Sophie makes surprise appearance at same event as Prince William
Duchess Sophie makes surprise appearance at same event as Prince William
Prince William joined forces with his aunt Sophie to attend the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge last month
Sarah Ferguson mourns death of 'two cherished sons' in heartbreaking post
Sarah Ferguson mourns death of 'two cherished sons' in heartbreaking post
The Duchess of York reflected on the sudden passing 'two cherished sons'