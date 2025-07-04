King Charles hails Duchess Sophie's visit to Hampton Court Palace Festival

Buckingham Palace shared a delightful visit by Duchess Sophie to the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprise appearance at the annual esteemed royal event on July 1st.

On July 4th, Friday, the British Royal family turned to its official Instagram handle to share a few sneak peeks of the 60-year-old Duchess' royal tour.

"Earlier this week, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival to tour some of the gardens, floral displays and allotments on show, as well as the Festival of Roses which includes ‘The King’s Rose’ and ‘Catherine’s Rose’," the caption stated.

They continued, "The Duchess also spent time with local school children visiting the Festival to learn about environmental practices and the joy of horticulture, alongside British television icons, The Wombles."

The post was accompanied by a lighthearted video of Sophie spending quality time with the entire organising staff of the Festival.

During her visit, the mom-of-two was wearing an elegant floral print midi dress, which she paired with statement jewellery.

Why Duchess Sophie attended RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival?

Duchess Sophie attended the event on behalf of King Charles III, who is currently touring his annual state visit to Scotland alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne.

They arrived in Scotland on July 1st and will conclude their four-day International tour on July 4th, 2025. 

