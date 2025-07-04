Kate Middleton, Prince William to reunite with George, Charlotte, and Louis

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, reportedly planned a heartwarming reunion with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Prince Louis.
GB News reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been making efforts to take time from their busy working schedules to spend quality summer time with their three children.
The future King and Queen are set to divide their summer holidays between Adelaide Cottage, their Windsor home, and Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
According to media reports, vacations hold importance for the eldest son of William and Kate as he will enter year 8 when he returns to his school, Lambrook, in September.
This year marks his final academic year at the preparatory school, as the Alma mater provides education through to Year 8, with pupils typically aged 13.
Prince William attend which school:
For those unaware, the next heir to the British throne has also attended the same institute as his son in 1995, boarding there for five years.
In addition to planning these summer holidays, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis might make appearances at the ongoing Wimbledon Championship alongside their parents.
As the little Prince Louis was set to attend his debut tennis championships, unlike his older siblings.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed their eldest son, Prince George in 2013, and Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in 2015 and 2018.