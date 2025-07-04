Prince and Princess Michael of Kent make separate appearances at Wimbledon 2025

The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent attended Wimbledon 2025 separately this week.
On Wednesday, June 2, the 80-year-old wife of Prince Michael attended the third day of the tennis tournament at the All-England Lawn Tennis alongside her daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston.
Meanwhile, just a day after, the prince himself attended the fourth day of the vent on Thursday, June, 3.
The first cousin of King Charles was joined by Lady Amelia Windsor and many other famous faces at Royal Box to watch the match between Great Britain’s Daniel Evans and Novak Djokovic of Serbia.
For the sporty event, Prince Michael opted for a classic dark green double-breasted suit with thin white pinstripes which he paired with a pale lavender shirt and a bold purple-and-green striped tie along with a white pocket square.
Meanwhile, the granddaughter of Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent, joined the sporting festivities in chic and summery black midi dress with white polka dots.
Lady Amelia’s elevated her look with a structured white handbag, beige platform sandals and styled her blonde hair in a sleek bob.
John Cena, presenter Cat Deeley, TV presenter Bear Grylls, comedian Jack Whitehall, Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon and Former footballer Peter Crouch as well as his wife Abbey Clancy were also in attendance at the event.
While the reason for Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s individual appearances remains unknown, both were seen enjoying the action from the royal box on different days of the tournament.