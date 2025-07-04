King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony
King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony

With a grand and high-profile ceremony, King Frederik and Queen Mary celebrated Denmark’s takeover of the European Union presidency.

The Danish Royal Family on Thursday and Friday, July 3 and 4, shared two posts on their Instagram account to offer glimpses from the grand event that mark the start of the country’s presidency in the EU.

At the reception, which took place on the Royal Ship Dannebrog in Aarhus Harbor, was attended by several top leaders and high-level officials, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj, President of the EU Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the Council of the European António Costa.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, members of the Government and the European Commission as well as representatives from Greenland and the Faroe Islands and other official representatives also marked their attendance.

For the event, Queen Mary dazzled in a beautiful red sleeveless, floor-length gown. She wore a matching belt around her waist to accentuate her slim figure.

Meanwhile, King Frederik looked handsome in a black suit with dotted tie.

In the posts, the Royal Family shared carousels of photos from the reception, featuring the Royal Couple meeting the guests and hosting the event.

After the reception, the celebration of Denmark’s EU presidency was marked with a dinner and opening ceremony at Aarhus Town Hall, where the King and Queen were received by the Mayor of the city, Anders Winnerskjold.

Read more : Royal
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent make separate appearances at Wimbledon 2025
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent make separate appearances at Wimbledon 2025
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have been married to each other for the past five decades
Princess Diana's last wish before death unearthed in bombshell revelation
Princess Diana's last wish before death unearthed in bombshell revelation
King Charles late ex-wife Princess Diana died in a fatal car accident in 1997
King Felipe, Letizia snub Princess Leonor’s return to Spain for big engagements
King Felipe, Letizia snub Princess Leonor’s return to Spain for big engagements
Princess Leonor returned to Spain after undergoing an intense six-month naval training on the School Ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano
Kate Middleton gives prominent nod to Meghan Markle amid William, Harry rift
Kate Middleton gives prominent nod to Meghan Markle amid William, Harry rift
The Princess of Wales, Kate, steps out in designer item once worn by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Prince William hosts key world leader at Windsor Castle in King Charles absence
Prince William hosts key world leader at Windsor Castle in King Charles absence
Prince William steps in for King Charles, as he was occupied with his annual Holyrood Week tour in Scotland
Duchess Sophie makes surprise appearance at same event as Prince William
Duchess Sophie makes surprise appearance at same event as Prince William
Prince William joined forces with his aunt Sophie to attend the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge last month
Sarah Ferguson mourns death of 'two cherished sons' in heartbreaking post
Sarah Ferguson mourns death of 'two cherished sons' in heartbreaking post
The Duchess of York reflected on the sudden passing 'two cherished sons'
Prince William shares heartfelt message after Diogo Jota’s sudden passing
Prince William shares heartfelt message after Diogo Jota’s sudden passing
The Prince of Wales shared his sadness at the shocking news of Diogo Jota death
Pippa Middleton misses moment at Wimbledon despite Princess Kate’s effort
Pippa Middleton misses moment at Wimbledon despite Princess Kate’s effort
The Princess of Wales was joined by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Matthews last year
Prince William shares personal update after Kate’s post cancer confession
Prince William shares personal update after Kate’s post cancer confession
The Princess of Wales underwent a preventive chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with cancer
Royal Family drops striking photos from Queen Letizia latest engagement
Royal Family drops striking photos from Queen Letizia latest engagement
Queen Letizia of Spain welcomes high-profile delegation at Palace for a special meeting
Princess Leonor shines in grand return to Spain after six-month naval training
Princess Leonor shines in grand return to Spain after six-month naval training
The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, arrives in Spain after nearly six months of naval training, which began in January