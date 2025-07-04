King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony

With a grand and high-profile ceremony, King Frederik and Queen Mary celebrated Denmark’s takeover of the European Union presidency.
The Danish Royal Family on Thursday and Friday, July 3 and 4, shared two posts on their Instagram account to offer glimpses from the grand event that mark the start of the country’s presidency in the EU.
At the reception, which took place on the Royal Ship Dannebrog in Aarhus Harbor, was attended by several top leaders and high-level officials, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj, President of the EU Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the Council of the European António Costa.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, members of the Government and the European Commission as well as representatives from Greenland and the Faroe Islands and other official representatives also marked their attendance.
For the event, Queen Mary dazzled in a beautiful red sleeveless, floor-length gown. She wore a matching belt around her waist to accentuate her slim figure.
Meanwhile, King Frederik looked handsome in a black suit with dotted tie.
In the posts, the Royal Family shared carousels of photos from the reception, featuring the Royal Couple meeting the guests and hosting the event.
After the reception, the celebration of Denmark’s EU presidency was marked with a dinner and opening ceremony at Aarhus Town Hall, where the King and Queen were received by the Mayor of the city, Anders Winnerskjold.