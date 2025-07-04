Kate Middleton takes on big role after heartbreaking health confession

Kate Middleton is gearing to make her next big public appearance alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.
As confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Friday, July 3, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate will team up with their majesties to welcome the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.
According to palace sources, Princess Kate will join Charles and Camilla for a carriage ride through Windsor to welcome the key figures on their state visit next week.
This delightful update about Catherine came after her candid confession about post-cancer journey during her recent hospital visit.
Princess Kate, who underwent a preventive chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer, made a heartbreaking confession about her health battle.
"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatments done, then it's like, "I can crack on, get back to normal, ' but actually the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," Kate said while talking to the staff and patients at the at Colchester Hospital's well-being garden in Essex.
She continued, "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to."
"And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable," she noted.
"You have to find your new normal and that takes time...and it's a rollercoaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be," the 43-year-old admitted.