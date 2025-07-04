King Charles meets his equal ahead of break from public duties

King Charles III carried out a high-level royal engagement with his counterpart just before stepping back from his public duties.

On Friday, the royal family shared an update that the Sultan of Oman visited The King at Windsor Castle this afternoon and had tea with the monarch.

Buckingham Palace took to Instagram account to drop a glimpse of King Charles along with his equal Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.


The Palace shared the caption, “The Sultan of Oman visited The King at Windsor Castle this afternoon and remained to Tea.”

The monarchs met at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England as their meeting took place within the context of His Majesty’s current private visit to the UK.

As per the local media outlet, during their meeting, the Sultan and King Charles III “reviewed the deep-rooted historical relations between their two friendly nations.”

Both parties highlighted the importance of maintaining friendly ties and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in various sectors to advance shared interests and future goals, aligning with the hopes of both nations' citizens.

They also shared perspectives on a range of mutual concerns, especially in the context of recent global events and their impact on regional and international affairs.

To note, King Charles' key meeting came ahead of his absence from public duties this week as he along with Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princes of Wales will prepare to host Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

