Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record

Meghan Markle has silently removed her first names from son Archie Sussex’s birth certificate in a move that has been dubbed “mysterious.”
Now 5-years-old, little Archie came in this world on May 6, 2019, but his birth was registered after 11 days.
According to Mirror, a new report has shown that an amendment was made to this record on June 5, when the Duchess of Sussex made a royal change to it.
The young one’s birth papers no longer have “Rachel Meghan” written as his mother; instead, the field now reads “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.”
It’s said that the development came through when the rift between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William had just started to grow.
As per information obtained by The Sun, insiders have claimed that the name change was copied from the Prince of Wales and his wife.
Kate Middleton’s kids have “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales” written on their birth certificates, and so Meghan Markle had to stick with this protocol as well despite not wanting to.
Even on Prince Harry’s own record, Princess Diana is called “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales.”