Royal

Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record

Meghan Markle made another change to Archie Sussex’s birth certificate

  • July 03, 2024


Meghan Markle has silently removed her first names from son Archie Sussex’s birth certificate in a move that has been dubbed “mysterious.”

Now 5-years-old, little Archie came in this world on May 6, 2019, but his birth was registered after 11 days.

According to Mirror, a new report has shown that an amendment was made to this record on June 5, when the Duchess of Sussex made a royal change to it.

The young one’s birth papers no longer have “Rachel Meghan” written as his mother; instead, the field now reads “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.”

It’s said that the development came through when the rift between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William had just started to grow.

As per information obtained by The Sun, insiders have claimed that the name change was copied from the Prince of Wales and his wife.

Kate Middleton’s kids have “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales” written on their birth certificates, and so Meghan Markle had to stick with this protocol as well despite not wanting to.

Even on Prince Harry’s own record, Princess Diana is called “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales.”

Royal News

Prince William joins King Charles for Royal Week in Scotland without Princess Kate
Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role
Prince Harry embraces himself for ‘awkward' meetup with Travis Kelce
Prince William gets upgraded to new role in Royal Family
Queen Camilla hosts special event at Palace of Holyroodhouse
King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
King Charles starts Holyrood Week traditional ceremony
Kate Middleton sparked Prince William’s feud with Prince Andrew
Prince William wants same punishment for Prince Andrew as Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard entangled in ‘big problem’
Princess Beatrice chucks heart to husband Edoardo Mapelli at Kings of Leon concert