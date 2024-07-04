Entertainment

Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to headline Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet

Justin Bieber will perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024


Justin Bieber has touched down in Mumbai, sparking excitement as he prepares to headline the lavish Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

As per the report, the Peaches crooner will perform at the sangeet ceremony which will be held on July 5, Friday.

The paparazzi posted a video of Justin's caravan traveling on Thursday morning while heavily guarded and armed.

Justin’s visit marked his second visit as in 2017 he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour.

Alongside Bieber, Adele, Lana Del Rey, and Drake are also in headline as they might also perform at the extravagant wedding ceremony of Ambani’s.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's highly anticipated nuptials are scheduled to happen on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The wedding celebrations are organized according to the ancient Hindu Vedic traditions.

They celebrated the mameru or mausalu ritual on Wednesday and their Shubh Vivah will be on Friday, July 12, and the celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad.

However, the final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

