King Charles'  faces threat in Scotland amid Queen Camilla garners special honour

King Charles faced intense protests by anti-monarchy groups in Scotland as Queen Camilla and Prince Edward were honoured with a special recognition.
As per GB news, the protestors from Republic stood on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh whilst the monarchy visited the city for Holyrood Week.
The anti-monarchy group hoisted placards bearing the same statement and screamed, "Not my King!" while the Order of the Thistle event was taking place in St. Giles' Cathedral.
In the event, Camilla and Prince Edward were appointed to the Order, which is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.
However, Prince William also joined his father and Queen in Scotland for the ongoing Royal Week.
While conversing the Republic Edinburgh Local Group, Francine Love said, “The latest Scottish poll shows that fewer than half the people in Scotland support the monarchy. We believe it's time to showcase the democratic alternative to this outdated institution - an elected head of state.”
Love added, ““That's why local campaigners took action today, protesting against a lavish royal visit funded by taxpayers which local residents neither have a say in, or benefit from.”
King Charles was greeted by a large number of people who were waiting outside the church, despite the protest from the Republic.