Royal

King Charles' faces threat in Scotland amid Queen Camilla garners special honour

King Charles and the Royal family is currently in Scotland for Royal Week

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
King Charles  faces threat in Scotland amid Queen Camilla garners special honour
King Charles'  faces threat in Scotland amid Queen Camilla garners special honour

King Charles faced intense protests by anti-monarchy groups in Scotland as Queen Camilla and Prince Edward were honoured with a special recognition.

As per GB news, the protestors from Republic stood on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh whilst the monarchy visited the city for Holyrood Week.

The anti-monarchy group hoisted placards bearing the same statement and screamed, "Not my King!" while the Order of the Thistle event was taking place in St. Giles' Cathedral.

In the event, Camilla and Prince Edward were appointed to the Order, which is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.

However, Prince William also joined his father and Queen in Scotland for the ongoing Royal Week.

While conversing the Republic Edinburgh Local Group, Francine Love said, “The latest Scottish poll shows that fewer than half the people in Scotland support the monarchy. We believe it's time to showcase the democratic alternative to this outdated institution - an elected head of state.”

Love added, ““That's why local campaigners took action today, protesting against a lavish royal visit funded by taxpayers which local residents neither have a say in, or benefit from.”

King Charles was greeted by a large number of people who were waiting outside the church, despite the protest from the Republic.

Mark Wahlberg calls onscreen romance with Halle Berry ‘fantasy’

Mark Wahlberg calls onscreen romance with Halle Berry ‘fantasy’
David Beckham, Victoria bring back purple wedding looks: ‘can’t believe, still fit’

David Beckham, Victoria bring back purple wedding looks: ‘can’t believe, still fit’
King Charles, Prince William ditch Kate Middleton in royal portrait

King Charles, Prince William ditch Kate Middleton in royal portrait

Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind

Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind

Royal News

Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
King Charles, Prince William ditch Kate Middleton in royal portrait
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Will King Charles and Royal family cast a vote in UK general election?
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Prince William leaves sick wife Kate Middleton at home for Royal Week
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Princess Diana felt Prince Harry is better suited as king
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘normalizing’ children’s upbringing
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Kate Middleton waiting for ‘one thing’ to attend Wimbledon
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
King Charles is astonishing lookalike of surprising royal relative
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Princess Anne advised to avoid setting new way for royal health updates
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan special celebration with kids
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Prince William joins King Charles for Royal Week in Scotland without Princess Kate
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role