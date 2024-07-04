Royal

Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show

Meghan Markle picked up supplies before heading to shoot

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024


Meghan Markle was seen shooting for her upcoming Netflix show.

First stopping by a farmer’s market based in Montecito, she picked up a bunch of supplies before driving off in a black car.

According to Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex sported quite a casual look by teaming up a striped white and blue t-shirt with a darker hoodie.

Photos obtained by the media portal show her strolling around some stalls in the Californian upmarket while sipping on a cup of coffee.

As she checked out in a messy hairstyle supported along with these plain clothes, Meghan Markle went largely unnoticed by the people around, allowing her to move freely.

This was followed by the Duchess of Sussex heading toward a property rented by Netflix, where she shot for an upcoming show.

Although no air date or title have been announced for it yet, the program will “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Reportedly, this is a $100 million deal offered by the streaming platform to Prince Harry and his wife, who is now done with its shoot schedule.

