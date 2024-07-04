Royal

King Charles stripped off from voting in general election

King Charles can’t vote for his choice of next Prime Minister

  by Web Desk
  July 04, 2024


King Charles will be giving permission for the creation of a new government, but he gets to have no say on who must the next Prime Minister be.

As UK’s head of state, Your Majesty has to follow a ceremonial rule, where the winning party shall visit him after the election to seek permission for establishing government rule.

That’s the only role he is set to play during this time as there are no ballots cast by the entire royal family, according to The Standard.

This is because the British monarchy and parliament is ordered to join heads in working together with the administration, regardless of what political party comes in power.

And the same goes for King Charles.

As a result of this law, the royal family is bound to stay neutral on all matters, so that the public doesn’t become a victim of biasness.

Your Majesty and the other royals will be thus seen maintaining friendly relationships with the new leader as well as key people from foreign countries.

Although there is no law explicitly stating that they can’t, the family members just choose not to because they don’t want to express their political views.

Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day
Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction
Prince Harry's bombshell revelations in 'personal' letter ‘hurt’ Prince Charles
Prince Harry faces demands for public apology amid feud with Royal Family
Prince Harry feels embarrassed as ESPY dismissal petition hits 50k signatures
King Charles, Prince William ditch Kate Middleton in royal portrait
King Charles' faces threat in Scotland amid Queen Camilla garners special honour
Will King Charles and Royal family cast a vote in UK general election?
Prince William leaves sick wife Kate Middleton at home for Royal Week
Princess Diana felt Prince Harry is better suited as king
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘normalizing’ children’s upbringing