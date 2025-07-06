Prince William, Princess Kate to choose unexpected location for vacation

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Prince William and Kate Middleton are finally gonna choose a surprising location for their family vacation.

Their kids; Princes George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, have officially kicked off their summer break.

The couple are currently staying in their Windsor home due to their royal commitments. Willam and Kate will accompany King Charles to host French President Emmanuel Macron at Palace.

However, the family is expected to embark on a family trip soon after they’re done with royal duties.

Some royal experts including Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths, Emily Nash and Rhiannon Mills discussed Kate and William’s favorite vacay spot in A Right Royal podcast.

Rhiannon shared, "We've seen that outpouring of love for Scotland from him in recent years. It's the place where he spent all these idyllic family holidays. It's also where he was when he tragically learned of his mother’s death and where he met Kate. So, it's a place that's incredibly central to his life."

She added, "It's a bit like going to Norfolk, you can completely understand why the royals love it. You really feel like you're a world away from London, from all the constitutional responsibilities, from all that sort of stuff."

To note, Princess Kate is set to make an appearance at Wimbledon tournament upcoming Wednesday.

