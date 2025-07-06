Queen Máxima, Princess Ariane light up Women’s Euro 2025 with royal charm

With their grace and elegance, Queen Máxima and Princess Ariane added royal sparkle to the Womens Euro 2025.
On Saturday, July 5, the Dutch Royal Family took to their official Instagram account to share a delightful video from the Queen and Princess of Orange-Nassau’s appearance at the group match between Wales and the Netherlands.
The mother-daughter duo, in their rare appearance together, showed their support for the Dutch Women’s football team at the high-stakes2025 UEFA Women’s Championships.
Captioning the post, the Royals noted, “Queen Máxima and Princess Ariane are at the Wales-Netherlands group match of the European Women's Soccer Championship. The game will be played at the Allmend Stadium Lucerne.”
They shared, “From 2 to 27 July the European Championship for women will take place in Switzerland.”
For the appearance, Queen Máxima wore a gorgeous orange dress that perfectly accentuated her slim figure. With her short blonde hair cascading down her shoulders, the beautiful Queen looked elegant in minimal makeup and jewelry.
Meanwhile, Princess Ariane graced the event in a casually stylish white shirt and blue trousers.
At the stadium, Máxima and Ariane followed every moment on the pitch with great attention, from their seats in the VIP box.
They sang the Dutch national anthem as it played over the stadium speakers, applauded the standout plays, and even shared a few laughs together.
The Wales vs. Netherlands match ended with a dominant 3-0 victory for the Dutch side.