Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day

Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is reportedly serving as the biggest supporter during her cancer recovery.
An insider previously told OK Magazine, “Pippa Middleton is not only Kate Middleton’s younger sister… she’s her best friend and loyal to the bone. They trust each other.”
Keeping this in mind, many royal experts have suggested that the Princess of Wales’ sibling has been her “rock” throughout this battle.
In particular, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has analyzed their bond, which has strengthened even better since diagnosis.
He said, “We know that Kate Middleton’s got a very close and supported family, and secondly, that the support is under the radar.”
“Pippa Middleton is a very, very important part of her and Prince William’s life. At the moment, absolutely pivotal. I think she will be her rock,” the professional added.
Sources have however suggested that though Kate Middleton’s sister plays a big role in her life, the rest of her family stands close by as well.
But, according to Richard Fitzwilliams, it is likely Pippa Middleton’s help that Kate Middleton is “beaming with excitement” every day.