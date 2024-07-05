Google Photos updates app with 'easier access' to Locked Folder

Google Photos has made a small but significant change to its mobile app on iOS and Android.
The Locked Folder, which was previously buried deep within other tabs, is now more accessible.
This update aims to make it easier for users to access the secure folder.
New location for Locked Folder:
The Locked Folder can now be accessed directly from the Library tab, alongside Favourites, Archive, and Trash.
This is a change from its previous location, which required navigating through the Utilities folder and multiple clicks to access.
This reorganization is designed to make the folder's existence more apparent and user-friendly.
The update is currently being rolled out to users with the latest versions of the Google Photos app on both Android and iOS.
The change was first noticed by 9to5Google, but it hasn't rolled out to all devices yet.
Along with the new location for the Locked Folder, Google Photos has moved several other options within the app.
Functions previously found in the Utilities folder can now be accessed through the plus button on the top bar.
This includes creating new albums, collages, highlight videos, cinematic photos, or animations.
The Share with a Partner and Import Photos options are also available under this section.