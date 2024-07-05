Sci-Tech

Google Photos updates app with 'easier access' to Locked Folder

The Locked Folder, which was previously buried deep within other tabs, is now more accessible

Google Photos updates app with 'easier access' to Locked Folder

Google Photos has made a small but significant change to its mobile app on iOS and Android.

The Locked Folder, which was previously buried deep within other tabs, is now more accessible.

This update aims to make it easier for users to access the secure folder.

New location for Locked Folder:

The Locked Folder can now be accessed directly from the Library tab, alongside Favourites, Archive, and Trash.

This is a change from its previous location, which required navigating through the Utilities folder and multiple clicks to access.

This reorganization is designed to make the folder's existence more apparent and user-friendly.

The update is currently being rolled out to users with the latest versions of the Google Photos app on both Android and iOS.

The change was first noticed by 9to5Google, but it hasn't rolled out to all devices yet.

Along with the new location for the Locked Folder, Google Photos has moved several other options within the app.

Functions previously found in the Utilities folder can now be accessed through the plus button on the top bar.

This includes creating new albums, collages, highlight videos, cinematic photos, or animations.

The Share with a Partner and Import Photos options are also available under this section.

Sci-Tech News

Meta's Threads hits 175 million monthly active users in first year
Elon Musk responds to young customers’ Tesla screen complaints
Xbox Live back online after major outrage affects thousands
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism
Here’s all you need to know about World UFO Day
Hundreds of space rocks hit Mars each year, research
Apple explores new 'battery replacement technology' for future iPhones
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
YouTube in talks with 'record labels' to train AI with copyrighted songs
Japanese scientists attach ‘living skin’ to robot faces for realistic expressions
Tesla claims Elon Musk won 'legal battle' over $56 billion pay package