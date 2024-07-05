Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

Virat Kohli has headed off to London following the victory parade that took place at the Wakhede stadium in Mumbai.
Star cricketer Kohli, who was declared Player of the Match during the India vs. South Africa final, was also part of the trophy lifting ceremony along with other cricketers at the parade.
After the massive celebration, the ace Indian cricketer was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday walking towards the verification area at the entry gate.
In a video shared on Instagram by a fan account, the former captain could be seen coming out of his car as he made his way to the international departure gate.
Kohli looked uber-cool in an olive green jacket paired with white trousers for the travels. He was also carrying a black bag on his shoulders.
Meanwhile, the dad of two also managed to pay a visit to his family in Delhi as photos of him posing with his family members went viral for all the right reasons.
Earlier, Kohli made headlines for video calling his wife Anushka Sharma and kids while being stuck in Barbados as a result of the Hurricane Beryl.
Fans loved the 35-year-olds heartwarming gesture and hailed him for prioritizing his family when away.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also penned a note congratulating the Rohit Sharma led team for acing the finals by calling it a 'phenomenal and legendary experience.'
While sharing her daughter Vamika’s biggest concern she wrote at that time, “Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people..."
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are considered the most loved couple of B-town, exchanged vows back in 2017.