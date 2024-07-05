Entertainment

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

Virat Kohli has departed to London to spend time with his family after the victory parade in Mumbai

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Virat Kohli has departed to London to spend time with his family after the victory parade in Mumbai
Virat Kohli has departed to London to spend time with his family after the victory parade in Mumbai 

Virat Kohli has headed off to London following the victory parade that took place at the Wakhede stadium in Mumbai.

Star cricketer Kohli, who was declared Player of the Match during the India vs. South Africa final, was also part of the trophy lifting ceremony along with other cricketers at the parade.

After the massive celebration, the ace Indian cricketer was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday walking towards the verification area at the entry gate.

In a video shared on Instagram by a fan account, the former captain could be seen coming out of his car as he made his way to the international departure gate.


Kohli looked uber-cool in an olive green jacket paired with white trousers for the travels. He was also carrying a black bag on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, the dad of two also managed to pay a visit to his family in Delhi as photos of him posing with his family members went viral for all the right reasons.

Earlier, Kohli made headlines for video calling his wife Anushka Sharma and kids while being stuck in Barbados as a result of the Hurricane Beryl.

Fans loved the 35-year-olds heartwarming gesture and hailed him for prioritizing his family when away.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also penned a note congratulating the Rohit Sharma led team for acing the finals by calling it a 'phenomenal and legendary experience.' 

While sharing her daughter Vamika’s biggest concern she wrote at that time, “Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people..."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are considered the most loved couple of B-town, exchanged vows back in 2017. 

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

Entertainment News

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Mahira Khan's latest fashion photoshoot conquers hearts
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Bronson Pinchot, Mark Linn-Baker of ‘Perfect Strangers’ are in touch?
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Aiman Khan sends prayers to Hina Khan amid stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
BLACKPINK's Lisa accused of plagiarising 'ROCKSTAR' music video
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kanye West's attorney reports rapper's refusal to communicate or settle fees
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Lauren Sorrentino gives birthday shout-out to husband Mike Sorrentino
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Ed Sheeran puts music on hold over unexpected reason
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kevin Bacon loves being 'famous' after spending day as common man
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten