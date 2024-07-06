Sports

Ryan Garcia banned from WBC activities following controversial comments

Ryan Garcia faces significant consequences after his controversial comments on social media

  by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
American professional boxer Ryan Garcia faces significant consequences after his controversial comments on social media led to a ban from all World Boxing Council (WBC) activities.

As per multiple outlets, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman took decisive action following Garcia's offensive statements targeting Devin Haney's race and religion.

Garcia's victory over Haney was overturned and declared a no-contest, and he received a one-year boxing ban.

This left Garcia distressed, prompting him to post controversial comments on X (formerly Twitter), which caught the attention of Sulaiman.

In response, Sulaiman condemned Garcia's behavior, stating that the WBC does not tolerate discrimination.

He announced Garcia's expulsion from all WBC activities, emphasising the organization's stance against discriminatory conduct.

Meanwhile, Garcia's family publicly disavowed his statements, asserting that they do not reflect his true character or upbringing.

The family statement reads, "Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion - these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised."

They also emphasised their commitment to helping Garcia with his ongoing mental health struggles.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Garcia's father, Henry Garcia, discussed his son's issues.

He revealed that Ryan's B-sample tested positive for Ostarine, which Ryan attributed to a contaminated supplement.

Despite his claims of innocence, his legal team couldn't prevent the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) from imposing a ban.

