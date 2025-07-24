Hugo Ekitiké joins Liverpool, blocking Manchester United's transfer hopes

Liverpool has signed Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79 million deal, outbidding a late attempt by Manchester United.
The French player joined the Premier League champions for a guaranteed £69 million and £10 million in add-ons.
Ekitiké has reportedly secured a six-year contract and will join his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Hong Kong and Japan.
The striker has been a target for Liverpool since January, with Arne Slot outlining his plans for Ekitiké in a call at the end of last season.
Newcastle made a move for Ekitiké last week after missing out on Liam Delap and João Pedro, but their £70m bid was rejected by Eintracht, and the player made it clear his preference was to join Liverpool.
United also received the same response when they made a last-minute attempt to interrupt the deal. The Red Devils director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, contacted Eintracht's sporting director, Markus Krösche, over a possible transfer; however, Ekitiké was already set on Anfield.
Notably, the 23-year-old scored 22 goals and made 12 assists in his one full season at Frankfurt, helping the club to qualify for the Champions League.
Ekitiké has become the seventh signing of the transfer window, taking Liverpool's summer spending to almost £300 million.