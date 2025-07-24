Hugo Ekitiké joins Liverpool, blocking Manchester United's transfer hopes

Hugo Ekitiké joins Liverpool, blocking Manchester Uniteds transfer hopes
Hugo Ekitiké joins Liverpool, blocking Manchester United's transfer hopes

Liverpool has signed Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79 million deal, outbidding a late attempt by Manchester United.

The French player joined the Premier League champions for a guaranteed £69 million and £10 million in add-ons.

Ekitiké has reportedly secured a six-year contract and will join his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Hong Kong and Japan.

The striker has been a target for Liverpool since January, with Arne Slot outlining his plans for Ekitiké in a call at the end of last season.

Newcastle made a move for Ekitiké last week after missing out on Liam Delap and João Pedro, but their £70m bid was rejected by Eintracht, and the player made it clear his preference was to join Liverpool.

United also received the same response when they made a last-minute attempt to interrupt the deal. The Red Devils director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, contacted Eintracht's sporting director, Markus Krösche, over a possible transfer; however, Ekitiké was already set on Anfield.

Notably, the 23-year-old scored 22 goals and made 12 assists in his one full season at Frankfurt, helping the club to qualify for the Champions League.

Ekitiké has become the seventh signing of the transfer window, taking Liverpool's summer spending to almost £300 million. 

Related
Read more : Sports

England reach Euro 2025 final after dramatic win over Italy

England reach Euro 2025 final after dramatic win over Italy
The Lionesses are set to face either Spain or Germany in the highly-anticipated final game of Euro 2025

Diogo Jota wife pens heartbreaking post on 1-month wedding anniversary

Diogo Jota wife pens heartbreaking post on 1-month wedding anniversary
Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a tragic car crash in Spain days after wedding

Qatar makes history with bid to host 2036 Olympics, Paralympics

Qatar makes history with bid to host 2036 Olympics, Paralympics
Doha aims to bring Olympics and Paralympics to middle east for first time in 2036

Cristiano Ronaldo's appeal falls flat as call to Premier League star leaked

Cristiano Ronaldo's appeal falls flat as call to Premier League star leaked
Ronaldo’s influence proved insufficient as Jhon Arias opts for a Premier League move

Joey Jones, beloved Liverpool and Wrexham hero passes away at 70

Joey Jones, beloved Liverpool and Wrexham hero passes away at 70
Wrexham football club has decided to pay tribute to Jones by creating a statue of him

Anton Stach signs four-year deal with Leeds United from Hoffenheim

Anton Stach signs four-year deal with Leeds United from Hoffenheim
Anton Stach is known as a box-to-box midfielder with strong defensive abilities

Tom Brady makes candid confession about his toughest NFL rival

Tom Brady makes candid confession about his toughest NFL rival
After retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady is now involved in several major business ventures

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted cruising through Lisbon in ultra-rare Bugatti: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted cruising through Lisbon in ultra-rare Bugatti: Watch
Ronaldo is currently on a break after a busy football season, which ended with Portugal winning the Nations League