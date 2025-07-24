Max Verstappen shares honest thoughts on Red Bull's new boss ahead of Belgian GP

Max Verstappen has opened up about working with new Red Bull Team Principal Laurent Mekies ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.
Discussing his upcoming home race, as he is half-Belgian on his mother's side, the four-time world champion admitted that he is looking forward to working with Laurent.
The new principal was appointed after Red Bull dismissed Christian Horner in the first week of July.
The move caused a major leadership shift at Red Bull overall, as after Laurent took the team's reins, his former team, Racing Bulls, responsibility was given to Alan Permane.
Talking about the key change in the team, Max noted, "I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team. I'm looking forward to working closely with Laurent."
Gushing about the upcoming weekend, the Dutch driver added, "Spa is a classic and always my favourite track on the calendar, a very old-school circuit where you have to do everything right to get a good lap."
Meanwhile, for Max's teammate Yuki Tsunoda, working with Laurent will be a case of reconnecting with an old boss, as the 25-year-old raced under the Frenchman at Racing Bulls before he was moved to Red Bull mid-season.
However, with the Japanese driver having scored just seven points with Red Bull, in comparison to Max, who has accumulated 129 points, Yuki was clear that he needed "to start delivering the performance."
"We are coming into this race in a new era for the team, and it will be good to link up again with Laurent," said Yuki.
Meanwhile, Laurent is set to face a key challenge to close the gap to McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes in the teams' standings, where Red Bull is currently sitting at P4, a full 288 points behind runaway leaders McLaren.