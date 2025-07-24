Women's Euro 2025: Bonmatí's strike sends Spain to final against England

Women's Euro 2025: Bonmatí's strike sends Spain to final against England

Aitana Bonmati showed extra-time magic to lead Spain in the Women’s Euro 2025 final against England.

According to Al Jazeera, Spain, in a thrilling Euro 2025 semifinal on Wednesday, July 23, beat Germany 1-0 in the largest city in Switzerland, Zurich, to once again set up finals against England.

The intense semifinals between Spain and Germany was reaching towards penalties after the tough fight continued in the extra time when Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí struck the first and final goal of the match in the 113th minute.

After Barcelona's star, with another match-winning performance, led the national team to the finals against England, a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final that Spain won.

Former England forward Ellen White, reacting to the rematch, said, “It's going to be incredible. It's a one-off game. On England's day they can beat anyone, and on Spain's day they can beat anyone, so that match-up is so amazing to see. I'm so excited."

Another ex-Lionesses captain, Steph Houghton, also rooted for the English girls, saying, “I'm just so buzzing for the girls. There's no reason, with the squad that we have, that we can't go and beat Spain."

Spain, which has recently won the 2024 Nations League, is eyeing a treble, while England will fight to defend its European crown.

Furthermore, the much-hyped Women’s Euro 2025 final between England and Spain will take place in Basel on Sunday, July 27.

