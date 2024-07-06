Sci-Tech

Google Photos reaches 10 billion downloads on Play Store

Google Photos has become a widely used platform for photo storage and management on Android phones and tablets

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Google Photos reaches 10 billion downloads on Play Store
Google Photos reaches 10 billion downloads on Play Store

Google Photos has recently crossed a significant milestone with over 10 billion downloads on the Play Store.

Launched in 2015, Google Photos has become a widely used platform for photo storage and management on Android phones and tablets.

The app offers cloud-based backup for media and several photo-editing features, many of which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Since its launch, Google Photos has been pre-installed on most Android smartphones, which may have contributed to its download count.

However, Google Photos has become the premier photo-management app on Android devices, even though original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung and OnePlus also include their dedicated gallery apps.

In recent years, Google has integrated several generative AI features into the app, powered by its large language models (LLMs) under the Gemini family.

Notable AI features include Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Portrait Blur.

While, some features are exclusive to Pixel devices or available through a Google One subscription, others are accessible on all Android smartphones.

Moreover, Google Photos is not the first app from the company to reach 10 billion downloads.

Other apps such as Android Accessibility Suite, Gmail, Google Chrome, Google Drive,

Google Maps, Google Play Services, Google Search, Speech Services by Google, and YouTube have also crossed this milestone.

Deepika Padukone shares epic glimpse from her Friday night

Deepika Padukone shares epic glimpse from her Friday night
Google Photos reaches 10 billion downloads on Play Store

Google Photos reaches 10 billion downloads on Play Store
Ryan Garcia banned from WBC activities following controversial comments

Ryan Garcia banned from WBC activities following controversial comments
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK

Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK

Sci-Tech News

Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Google Photos updates app with 'easier access' to Locked Folder
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Meta's Threads hits 175 million monthly active users in first year
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Elon Musk responds to young customers’ Tesla screen complaints
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Xbox Live back online after major outrage affects thousands
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Here’s all you need to know about World UFO Day
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Hundreds of space rocks hit Mars each year, research
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Apple explores new 'battery replacement technology' for future iPhones
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
YouTube in talks with 'record labels' to train AI with copyrighted songs
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Japanese scientists attach ‘living skin’ to robot faces for realistic expressions