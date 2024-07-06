Google Photos reaches 10 billion downloads on Play Store

Google Photos has recently crossed a significant milestone with over 10 billion downloads on the Play Store.
Launched in 2015, Google Photos has become a widely used platform for photo storage and management on Android phones and tablets.
The app offers cloud-based backup for media and several photo-editing features, many of which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
Since its launch, Google Photos has been pre-installed on most Android smartphones, which may have contributed to its download count.
However, Google Photos has become the premier photo-management app on Android devices, even though original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung and OnePlus also include their dedicated gallery apps.
In recent years, Google has integrated several generative AI features into the app, powered by its large language models (LLMs) under the Gemini family.
Notable AI features include Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Portrait Blur.
While, some features are exclusive to Pixel devices or available through a Google One subscription, others are accessible on all Android smartphones.
Moreover, Google Photos is not the first app from the company to reach 10 billion downloads.
Other apps such as Android Accessibility Suite, Gmail, Google Chrome, Google Drive,
Google Maps, Google Play Services, Google Search, Speech Services by Google, and YouTube have also crossed this milestone.