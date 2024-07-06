 Zara Tindall advised to unite royal family amid Princess Anne's recovery

Royal

  July 06, 2024
Amid Princess Anne's recovery, Zara Tindall is being encouraged to send a strong message of unity within the Royal Family,

The Princess Royal was hospitalised last month after suffering a head injury on the Gatcombe Park estate.

In an exclusive interview with GB News, branding specialist Desislava Dobreva discussed how Zara should handle being in the limelight in the upcoming weeks.

She said, "What Zara can do now is highlight the strong family bonds within the Royal Family by appearing with other family members during public events.

The expert added, "This approach will underscore the idea that the family is united and supportive during Princess Anne's recovery."

To note, the mother of three was photographed visiting her mother during her hospital stay.

Besides that, Zara has not made any public appearances while her mother is recovering.

She frequently attends athletic events, such as Wimbledon, which was kicked off on Monday, July 1.

But while Princess Anne is in her recovery, neither she nor her husband Mike Tindall have gone to any of the games thus far.

Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why
Prince Harry feels 'hurt' by royal family's shocking move
Prince William accidentally shares major news about Princess Anne's accident
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims
Kate Middleton's parents grace Wimbledon amid organizers hope for her attendance
Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member
Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day
King Charles stripped off from voting in general election
Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by Hurricane Beryl’s destruction