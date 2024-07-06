 Zara Tindall advised to unite royal family amid Princess Anne's recovery

Amid Princess Anne's recovery, Zara Tindall is being encouraged to send a strong message of unity within the Royal Family,
The Princess Royal was hospitalised last month after suffering a head injury on the Gatcombe Park estate.
In an exclusive interview with GB News, branding specialist Desislava Dobreva discussed how Zara should handle being in the limelight in the upcoming weeks.
She said, "What Zara can do now is highlight the strong family bonds within the Royal Family by appearing with other family members during public events.
The expert added, "This approach will underscore the idea that the family is united and supportive during Princess Anne's recovery."
To note, the mother of three was photographed visiting her mother during her hospital stay.
Besides that, Zara has not made any public appearances while her mother is recovering.
She frequently attends athletic events, such as Wimbledon, which was kicked off on Monday, July 1.
But while Princess Anne is in her recovery, neither she nor her husband Mike Tindall have gone to any of the games thus far.