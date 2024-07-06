Prince William called ‘goofball’ for e-scooter sprint at Windsor Castle

Prince William has got people laughing off to a new video of him zooming through the Windsor Castle on an electric scooter.
Recording the moment on Saturday afternoon, royal watchers were stunned to catch a bizarre sight as he passed through them in a white shirt smartly tucked under a blue sweater.
The Prince of Wales was wearing casual shoes as well as a pair of black pants, but what really completed this look were a set of aviators resting on his nose!
Both hands firmly gripping the scooter’s handles, he had to lean in a bit because of his tall height, giving an added drive to the chuckles people are getting from this picture.
An insider informed The Sun that Prince William wasn’t just dashing through the grounds for fun.
It was actually a work-related ride, and he in fact uses that same vehicle to cover lengthy distances from his Adelaide Cottage to King Charles’ meeting mansion now and then.
“It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see King Charles. It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home,” the insider approved.
Of course, Kensington Palace hasn’t confirmed whether Prince William’s usage of the scooter isn’t just a casual drive, but the spread of his expansive estate does require more than just two legs.
Although the Prince of Wales had his command on the transport, it was royal fans who he was driving mad with gales of giggles.