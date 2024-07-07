Sports

Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash

Khyree Jackson died in a car crash alongside two former high school teammates

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Khyree Jackson died in a car crash alongside two former high school teammates
Khyree Jackson died in a car crash alongside two former high school teammates

Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, along with two former high school teammates, died in a triple car crash early on Saturday, July 6, in Maryland.

According to AP News, the 24-year-old American football cornerback and his teammate Isaish Hazel, 23, died at the scene, while Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, died in the hospital.

The Maryland police informed that the accident took place in Prince George’s County after 3 a.m. The three were in the same vehicle, which was stuck by another vehicle that was speeding.

The Vikings general manager, Adofo-Mensah, said, “I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally.”

He further added, “His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself, not just for him but for those who cared about and looked up to him.”

Jackson played for the University of Alabama and the University of Oregon. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Vikings in April.

Moreover, the passengers in the other two vehicles were not injured. However, investigators suggest that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

To note, as per the police, the charges will be filed after the investigation and consultation with the state’s attorney's office. 

WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition

WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash

Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash
Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods

Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey

Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey

Sports News

Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Andy Murray receives 'emotional tribute' as his Wimbledon career concludes
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Roberto Martinez gives updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's future after Euro 2024 exit
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison joins WAGs at Euros quarter final
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Ambanis honor Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup victory: Watch
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Euro 2024 biggest clash: Portugal to face France in quarterfinals
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Ryan Garcia banned from WBC activities following controversial comments
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Tom Brady impresses fans with football skills despite retirement
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Virat Kohli hails Jasprit Bumrah as ‘once in a generation bowler’