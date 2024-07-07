Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash

Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, along with two former high school teammates, died in a triple car crash early on Saturday, July 6, in Maryland.
According to AP News, the 24-year-old American football cornerback and his teammate Isaish Hazel, 23, died at the scene, while Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, died in the hospital.
The Maryland police informed that the accident took place in Prince George’s County after 3 a.m. The three were in the same vehicle, which was stuck by another vehicle that was speeding.
The Vikings general manager, Adofo-Mensah, said, “I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally.”
He further added, “His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself, not just for him but for those who cared about and looked up to him.”
Jackson played for the University of Alabama and the University of Oregon. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Vikings in April.
Moreover, the passengers in the other two vehicles were not injured. However, investigators suggest that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
To note, as per the police, the charges will be filed after the investigation and consultation with the state’s attorney's office.