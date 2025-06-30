LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season

LeBron James has chosen to extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers by using a special clause

LeBron James has decided to continue playing in the NBA for another season, making it his record 23rd season, the most ever by a player.

His agent, Rich Paul confirmed that LeBron has chosen to extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers by using a special clause called a player option worth $53 million for the 2025–26 season.

"He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all," he told ESPN.

Paul added, "We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career."

"He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him," he further shared

LeBron has played 1,562 regular-season games, which means he is just 50 games away from breaking the all-time record for most games played, a record currently held by Robert Parish, a former Boston Celtics star.

LeBron joins Lakers in 2018:

LeBron has been playing for the Lakers since 2018 and helped them win the NBA championship in 2020.

That victory also earned him the NBA Finals MVP award for the fourth time in his career.

