Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big

Stephen Curry created buzz at Chase Center as he enjoyed the Golden State Valkyries thrashing the Seattle Storm in an 84-57 match.
On Sunday, June 29, the Valkyries were hosting Seattle as they aimed for their second straight win and looked to improve to 9-7 in their inaugural season.
As Natalie Nakase's team chased glory, the stadium roared with excitement as Warriors star Stephen Curry was spotted attending the thrilling game.
Curry has had a busy year beyond his NBA duties, as the sighting came amid the four-time NBA champion's nomination for a 2025 ESPY Award for "Best Championship Performance" after leading Team USA to a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, the two-time NBA MVP is set to play the final year of his contract, which carries a $59.6 million cap hit.
He is expected to sign a veteran extension for the 2026-2027 season worth $62.5 million.
Notably, Stephen Curry's kids were also present at the arena but were seated in the back to avoid the spotlight, a calculated decision by Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, to protect their children's privacy.
Despite his NBA season ending due to a hamstring injury, Curry has remained committed to his role as mentor, guiding the Underrated Golf Tour, a youth initiative aimed at providing opportunities for under-represented golfers.