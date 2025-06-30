Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big

Golden State Valkyries emerged victories against Seattle Storm in an 84-57 match

Stephen Curry created buzz at Chase Center as he enjoyed the Golden State Valkyries thrashing the Seattle Storm in an 84-57 match.

On Sunday, June 29, the Valkyries were hosting Seattle as they aimed for their second straight win and looked to improve to 9-7 in their inaugural season.

As Natalie Nakase's team chased glory, the stadium roared with excitement as Warriors star Stephen Curry was spotted attending the thrilling game.


Curry has had a busy year beyond his NBA duties, as the sighting came amid the four-time NBA champion's nomination for a 2025 ESPY Award for "Best Championship Performance" after leading Team USA to a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the two-time NBA MVP is set to play the final year of his contract, which carries a $59.6 million cap hit. 

He is expected to sign a veteran extension for the 2026-2027 season worth $62.5 million.

Notably, Stephen Curry's kids were also present at the arena but were seated in the back to avoid the spotlight, a calculated decision by Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, to protect their children's privacy.

Despite his NBA season ending due to a hamstring injury, Curry has remained committed to his role as mentor, guiding the Underrated Golf Tour, a youth initiative aimed at providing opportunities for under-represented golfers.

