Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri

Lando Norris won the Austrian Grand Prix after a close battle with his teammate Oscar Piastri.
This was Norris' third win of the season and he is now only 15 points behind Piastri in the championship.
Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came in third but he was 17 seconds behind Norris, while Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, 9 seconds behind Leclerc.
After winning the match, Norris expressed, "It was a perfect result for the team, a one-two is exactly what we want and we did it again so I'm very happy."
While, talking about his race battle with his teammate Piastri, Norris said it was both "a lot of fun and stress."
Meanwhile, Piastri shared, "Tried my absolute best but could have done better job when I just got ahead momentarily but it was a good battle, bit on the edge at times."
George Russel from Mercedes finished the race in fifth place.
Max Verstappen knocked out in first-lap crash:
On the other hand, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was knocked out of the race on the very first lap after a crash with another Mercedes driver, Kimi Antonelli.
Because of this, Verstappen is now 61 points behind the championship leader.
Although Antonelli later apologized to Verstappen for causing the crash, he has received a three-place gird penalty for the upcoming British Grand Prix which is scheduled to take place next weekend.
The penalty means that he will now have to start three positions lower than where he qualifies.