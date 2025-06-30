David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi’s Inter Mimai stunned by the Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Clun World Cup round of 16.
The Miami-based American football club which was playing its debut Club World Cup faced crushing 4-0 loss to the Paris Saint-Germain on weekend.
The co-owner and president of the club David Beckham peened a heartfekt note for the “ players, the staff and the fans” after Inter Miami’s bid for the World Cup came to an end.
Taking to Instagarm, the 50-year-old wrote, “Our @fifaclubworldcup journey comes to an end. I’m so proud of the players, the staff and the fans for all we have achieved together these last few weeks…”
“We’ve shown the world what the city of Miami is capable of, performing on the biggest stage against the best Congratulations and good luck @psg @intermiamicf #FreedomToDream,” he added.
The French giants sealed the game before half-time with a dominant attacking display. It was a brace from Neves followed by a goal that was turned into his own net by Inter Miami’s Tomas Aviles. The final strike came from Achraf Hakimi.
This marks the end of Inter Miami’s maiden Club World Cup journey. For Messi, it’s another painful chapter in an otherwise glittering career.