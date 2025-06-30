David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain ends Inter Miami's FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-0 win

  • by Web Desk
  • |
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miamis crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi’s Inter Mimai stunned by the Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Clun World Cup round of 16.

The Miami-based American football club which was playing its debut Club World Cup faced crushing 4-0 loss to the Paris Saint-Germain on weekend.

The co-owner and president of the club David Beckham peened a heartfekt note for the “ players, the staff and the fans” after Inter Miami’s bid for the World Cup came to an end.

Taking to Instagarm, the 50-year-old wrote, “Our @fifaclubworldcup journey comes to an end. I’m so proud of the players, the staff and the fans for all we have achieved together these last few weeks…”


“We’ve shown the world what the city of Miami is capable of, performing on the biggest stage against the best Congratulations and good luck @psg @intermiamicf #FreedomToDream,” he added.

The French giants sealed the game before half-time with a dominant attacking display. It was a brace from Neves followed by a goal that was turned into his own net by Inter Miami’s Tomas Aviles. The final strike came from Achraf Hakimi.

This marks the end of Inter Miami’s maiden Club World Cup journey. For Messi, it’s another painful chapter in an otherwise glittering career.

Read more : Sports
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James has chosen to extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers by using a special clause
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
This was Norris' third win of the season and he is now only 15 points behind Piastri in the championship
Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments
Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments
French Open winner Gauff reveals she was ‘tempted’ to pay Aryna Sabalenka back in the same coin
Jake Paul accused of ‘killing boxing’ after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Jake Paul accused of ‘killing boxing’ after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Piers Morgan slams Jake Paul for ‘boring staged” fights against ‘older fighters’
Hamilton credits Ferrari's ‘operational excellence’ after best performance
Hamilton credits Ferrari's ‘operational excellence’ after best performance
Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘operational excellence’ behind best qualifying of 2025 F1 season
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: Age 38 stats comparison spark fierce new GOAT debate
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: Age 38 stats comparison spark fierce new GOAT debate
Fans are now comparing the performances of both Messi and Ronaldo when they were the same age
Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles
Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles
Max Verstappen finished seventh as his earlier lap was only good enough for sixth place
Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula
Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula
American tennis star Jessica Pegula narrowly defeated Iga Swiatek with scores of 6-4, 7-5
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shares exciting news as she recovers from injury
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shares exciting news as she recovers from injury
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark remained sidelined from recent matches due to her left groin injury
David Beckham ‘overperforming’ after surgery, wife shares playful update
David Beckham ‘overperforming’ after surgery, wife shares playful update
Victoria Beckham shares new husband David Beckham’s new video after hospital discharge
Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation, takes dig at Ferrari cars
Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation, takes dig at Ferrari cars
Ferrari drivers had a hard time navigating cars during the free practice session in Austria
Angel Reese slams Los Angeles Sparks after heated run-in with Rickea Jackson
Angel Reese slams Los Angeles Sparks after heated run-in with Rickea Jackson
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese criticises the Los Angeles Sparks for not drafting Kamilla Cardoso last year