Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream

Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a serious warning about his dream of playing in the 2026 World Cup.

William Gallas, a former France International footballer who also played in the English Premier League gave his opinion that Ronaldo's World Cup dream might end in disappointment.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract.

The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.

Even after turning 40, Ronaldo is still trying hard to reach 1,000 career goals and he is expected to keep playing for Portugal at least until the 2026 World Cup.

Gallas said in a recent interview, “Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the World Cup next summer, and either way, it’ll be emotional. He may not be able to start games anymore, but he can still come off the bench," as per GOAL.

He admits that Portugal is a strong team but even with that, Gallas feels it will be extremely difficult for Ronaldo to achieve his dream of winning the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo still missing football's major trophy:

CR7 has already achieved great success with Portugal by winning two Nations League titles and the European Championship.

However, he has never won a World Cup which is considered biggest achievement in football world.

It is worth mentioning that his rival Lionel Messi has already won it and as Ronaldo is getting older, the 2026 World Cup is likely his last chance to win this major trophy.

