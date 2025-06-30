Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate

Lionel Messi has faced a major upset against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash.
The UEFA Champions League winners taught the MLS side a major lesson as they secured a 4-0 win, qualifying for the quarter-finals.
As Messi tried to lead Inter Miami to the win, the team proved they were not a match for PSG.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner's former Barcelona teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a rare remark on Inter Miami and Messi's performance.
In a chat with Foot Mercato, while discussing the Argentinian player skills, Swedish former professional footballer noted, "Messi's defeat? No, no, don't talk about the defeat as if it were his fault!"
Referring to Miami as not a real team, Ibrahimovic empathised, "Messi didn't lose, Inter Miami did! Have you seen the team? Messi plays with statues, not teammates!"
Criticising the 38-year-old player's teammate, the AC Milan player shared, "Messi only plays because he loves the game, because he can still do what 99% of players can't! But he's surrounded by those who run around like they're carrying bags of cement!
Zlatan also slammed those questioning Messi, saying the standard of players he was with is extremely low.
The father-of-two also revealed that the La Liga Player of the Year six-time winner can still perform at a top level; however, he needs to be in a better team.
On the other hand, Messi is moving forward with the defeat as he focuses on another key event, Major League Soccer.