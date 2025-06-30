Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate

Inter Miami suffered a devastating 4-0 loss defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling FIFA Club World Cup match

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Lionel Messis Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate

Lionel Messi has faced a major upset against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash.

The UEFA Champions League winners taught the MLS side a major lesson as they secured a 4-0 win, qualifying for the quarter-finals.

As Messi tried to lead Inter Miami to the win, the team proved they were not a match for PSG.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner's former Barcelona teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a rare remark on Inter Miami and Messi's performance.

In a chat with Foot Mercato, while discussing the Argentinian player skills, Swedish former professional footballer noted, "Messi's defeat? No, no, don't talk about the defeat as if it were his fault!"

Referring to Miami as not a real team, Ibrahimovic empathised, "Messi didn't lose, Inter Miami did! Have you seen the team? Messi plays with statues, not teammates!"

Criticising the 38-year-old player's teammate, the AC Milan player shared, "Messi only plays because he loves the game, because he can still do what 99% of players can't! But he's surrounded by those who run around like they're carrying bags of cement!

Zlatan also slammed those questioning Messi, saying the standard of players he was with is extremely low.

The father-of-two also revealed that the La Liga Player of the Year six-time winner can still perform at a top level; however, he needs to be in a better team.

On the other hand, Messi is moving forward with the defeat as he focuses on another key event, Major League Soccer.

Read more : Sports
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Lionel Messi ‘leaves the’ FIFA Club World Cup ‘with pride’ after losing to PSG in the round of 16
Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big
Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big
Golden State Valkyries emerged victories against Seattle Storm in an 84-57 match
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain ends Inter Miami's FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-0 win
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James has chosen to extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers by using a special clause
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
This was Norris' third win of the season and he is now only 15 points behind Piastri in the championship
Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments
Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments
French Open winner Gauff reveals she was ‘tempted’ to pay Aryna Sabalenka back in the same coin
Jake Paul accused of ‘killing boxing’ after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Jake Paul accused of ‘killing boxing’ after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Piers Morgan slams Jake Paul for ‘boring staged” fights against ‘older fighters’
Hamilton credits Ferrari's ‘operational excellence’ after best performance
Hamilton credits Ferrari's ‘operational excellence’ after best performance
Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘operational excellence’ behind best qualifying of 2025 F1 season
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: Age 38 stats comparison spark fierce new GOAT debate
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: Age 38 stats comparison spark fierce new GOAT debate
Fans are now comparing the performances of both Messi and Ronaldo when they were the same age
Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles
Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles
Max Verstappen finished seventh as his earlier lap was only good enough for sixth place
Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula
Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula
American tennis star Jessica Pegula narrowly defeated Iga Swiatek with scores of 6-4, 7-5
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shares exciting news as she recovers from injury
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shares exciting news as she recovers from injury
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark remained sidelined from recent matches due to her left groin injury