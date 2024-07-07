Ayeza Khan dresses to kill in Lady Gaga inspired outfit

Ayeza Khan proved she is a die-hard Lady Gaga fan as she copied her look!
Turning to her Instagram page on Saturday, the Pyaray Afzal star shared pictures in a Gaga inspired outfit.
Khan was truly a sight to behold in that maroon butterfly styled dress as Gaga’s famous song 911 played in the backdrop.
In the makeup department, Khan opted for a bold red lip gloss and an eyeliner to complement her look.
Alongside the post, the Mein starlet penned a caption to describe her look for the day, “A picture from another life of ayeza khan where she is a pop star. Lady Gaga better watch out.”
Her ardent admirers were in awe of her entire look as they rushed to the comments section to heap praise.
One user wrote, “Damnnnnn girl.”
The other penned, “ cute butterfly.”
“ So beautiful, ” the third commented.
“ Iconic,” the fourth effused.
Previously, khan left tongues wagging as she turned sleeping beauty for her 14.1M followers in various ethnic fits.
It is pertinent to mention that Ayeza Khan is an avid social media user, who often lights up her fans’ weekends with breathtaking photo-ops.