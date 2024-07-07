Entertainment

Ayeza Khan dresses to kill in Lady Gaga inspired outfit

Ayeza Khan's new social media post is about her favorite Hollywood pop star, Lady Gaga

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Ayeza Khans new social media post is about her favorite Hollywood pop star, Lady Gaga
Ayeza Khan's new social media post is about her favorite Hollywood pop star, Lady Gaga 

Ayeza Khan proved she is a die-hard Lady Gaga fan as she copied her look!

Turning to her Instagram page on Saturday, the Pyaray Afzal star shared pictures in a Gaga inspired outfit.

Khan was truly a sight to behold in that maroon butterfly styled dress as Gaga’s famous song 911 played in the backdrop.

In the makeup department, Khan opted for a bold red lip gloss and an eyeliner to complement her look.

Alongside the post, the Mein starlet penned a caption to describe her look for the day, “A picture from another life of ayeza khan where she is a pop star. Lady Gaga better watch out.”


Her ardent admirers were in awe of her entire look as they rushed to the comments section to heap praise.

One user wrote, “Damnnnnn girl.”

The other penned, “ cute butterfly.”

“ So beautiful, ” the third commented.

“ Iconic,” the fourth effused.

Previously, khan left tongues wagging as she turned sleeping beauty for her 14.1M followers in various ethnic fits.

It is pertinent to mention that Ayeza Khan is an avid social media user, who often lights up her fans’ weekends with breathtaking photo-ops. 

WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition

WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash

Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash
Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods

Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey

Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey

Entertainment News

Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
‘Titanic’ producer Jon Landau passes away at 63
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind her arm tattoos
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Johnny Depp bags prestigious win at National Film Awards
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Katy Perry rings in Fourth of July in signature style
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Sabrina Carpenter makes history by achieving THIS record
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour to end soon?
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Amaarae reveals fond memory of discovering Sabrina Carpenter
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma relocating to London permanently?
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Karan Johar gets brutally honest about dealing with body issues
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Hania Aamir's cute dimple takes fans' breaths away: Photo