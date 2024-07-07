Entertainment

Kiara Advani turns into a pearly-girlie for Anant-Radhika's Sangeet ceremony

Kiara Advani dropped jaws in yet another wedding fashion statement

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Kiara Advani dropped jaws in yet another wedding fashion statement
Kiara Advani dropped jaws in yet another wedding fashion statement 

Kiara Advani slipped into a pricey OOTN as she graced  Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded Sangeet ceremony.

The diva, who never misses a chance to impress fans with her fashion statements, took to her official Instagram account to share a glimpse into her look.

For the event, the Govinda Naam Mera actress wore a pearl-embedded blouse skirt that featured a corset bodice with an embellished cape.

The diva opted for a diamond choker and studded earrings to finalize her look.

She added a touch of soft makeup including a shimmery eye-shadow, soft-toned lipstick and blushy cheeks that blended in well with her side-parted open hair.

“You choose,” the Shershaah actress asked fans to choose which photo is better. 


The diva left jaws dropped to the ground with her stylish looks as millions revealed their take in the comments section of her post.

“ I don't choose pics I choose you,” one fan wrote.

“Lucky champ of Bollywood,” the other penned.

“ Straight out of a fairytale,” the third added.

The fourth stated, “ Uff gorgeous.”

The exquisite piece that Kiara wore for the Ambani festivities was from Tarun Tahilani which costed Rs. 3,49,900.

Kiara Advani tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra in 2023. 

Blake Lively pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' antics at ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ tour

Blake Lively pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' antics at ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ tour
Ryan Reynolds expresses his wish to work with Ranveer Singh: 'He is amazing'

Ryan Reynolds expresses his wish to work with Ranveer Singh: 'He is amazing'

Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins

Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal

Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal

Entertainment News

Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Blake Lively pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' antics at ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ tour
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Ryan Reynolds expresses his wish to work with Ranveer Singh: 'He is amazing'
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Feroze Khan proves he is his daughter's 'HUMRAAH for ETERNITY' in new post
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Hania Aamir radiates beauty in black designer fit
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Ayeza Khan dresses to kill in Lady Gaga inspired outfit
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
‘Titanic’ producer Jon Landau passes away at 63
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind her arm tattoos
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Johnny Depp bags prestigious win at National Film Awards
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Katy Perry rings in Fourth of July in signature style