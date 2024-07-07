Kiara Advani turns into a pearly-girlie for Anant-Radhika's Sangeet ceremony

Kiara Advani slipped into a pricey OOTN as she graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded Sangeet ceremony.
The diva, who never misses a chance to impress fans with her fashion statements, took to her official Instagram account to share a glimpse into her look.
For the event, the Govinda Naam Mera actress wore a pearl-embedded blouse skirt that featured a corset bodice with an embellished cape.
The diva opted for a diamond choker and studded earrings to finalize her look.
She added a touch of soft makeup including a shimmery eye-shadow, soft-toned lipstick and blushy cheeks that blended in well with her side-parted open hair.
“You choose,” the Shershaah actress asked fans to choose which photo is better.
The diva left jaws dropped to the ground with her stylish looks as millions revealed their take in the comments section of her post.
“ I don't choose pics I choose you,” one fan wrote.
“Lucky champ of Bollywood,” the other penned.
“ Straight out of a fairytale,” the third added.
The fourth stated, “ Uff gorgeous.”
The exquisite piece that Kiara wore for the Ambani festivities was from Tarun Tahilani which costed Rs. 3,49,900.
Kiara Advani tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra in 2023.