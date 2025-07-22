Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner relive 'Alias' moments in sweet family reunion  

Bradley Cooper and his former co-star, Jennifer Garner, reunited for a sweet family gathering in California.
The two Alias costars spotted leaving an infamous Japanese celebrity eatery in Malibu on Sunday, July 20, accompanied by their respective children.
Cooper, who is currently dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. brought along his eight-year-old daughter, Lea, whom he co-parents with his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk.
Meanwhile, Garner was joined by her two children, Violet, 19, and Samuel, 13, from her previous marriage to Ben Affleck.
For the outing, the Maestro actor opted for a casual look, wearing a white hoodie jacket paired with black pants.
On the other hand, the 13 Going on 30 actress also chose a relaxed outfit, featuring a white cardigan and a polo shirt matched with coordinating jeans.
It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Garner and Cooper have met; they frequently spend time together and share a strong bond that emerged after their iconic roles in Alias.
Since the release of their 2006 film, both have expressed their admiration for each other on several occasions. In an earlier interview, Jennifer Garner remarked about Bradley Cooper, saying, "My mental image of Bradley Cooper is of an apple-drooling frosted-haired boy wonder."
As of now, neither Garner nor Cooper has announced any upcoming collaborations on potential projects.