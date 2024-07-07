Kuldeep Yadav opens up about marriage rumours after T20 World Cup win

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav recently addressed marriage rumors with a Bollywood actress in an interview following India's T20 World Cup win.
Kuldeep, who took 10 wickets in the tournament, returned to his hometown Kanpur after celebrating the victory in Mumbai.
In the interview with NDTV, Kuldeep revealed his marriage plans, hinting that he won't be marrying a Bollywood actress.
He said, "You'll get the good news soon, but it won't be an actress. It's important that she can take care of me and my family."
Reflecting on the team's achievements, Kuldeep expressed his happiness and pride in winning the World Cup for India.
He also shared his excitement about meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "It feels great to see our people here. It is a great pleasure to bring the World Cup. This is more for our India than for us."
The celebration in Mumbai culminated with the team being felicitated at Wankhede Stadium, where the BCCI awarded them Rs 125 crore in prize money.
The Indian team was welcomed with a grand parade in Mumbai, featuring an open bus journey from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium.
Fans turned out in large numbers, celebrating with cheers and chants.
While, in Kanpur, Kuldeep received a similar hero's welcome, with fireworks and music organized by his fans.