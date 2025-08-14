PSG coach Luis Enrique credits ‘luck’ for dramatic Super Cup win vs Tottenham

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has shared his shocking admission after a dramatic win over Tottenham Hotspur.
According to Sports Illustrated, PSG on Wednesday, August 13, lifted their first ever European title of the season after beating Tottenham 4-3 on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup finals.
Despite Spurs early 2-0 lead PSG in the final five-minutes of the match a thrilling comeback to draw the match 2-2.
Later the winner of the tournament was decided after a penalty shootout, making PSG the first French club to win the Super Cup.
Reacting to the unusual victory, Enrique told TNT Sports, “For 80 minutes we didn’t deserve that. I think Tottenham deserved to win the match because they were in form, they were training for six weeks, and they played a great match.”
“We have been training only for six days, but sometimes football is unfair. I have to say we were very lucky in the last 10 minutes that we could score two goals. Very, very proud of the players, the team, the club, and the fans. We showed that we can be adaptable and pragmatic, and we needed to be against a team like PSG,” he added.
Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero's goals gave hope to Thomas Frank for a dream start, but Lee Kang-in and Gonçalo Ramos' last-minute strikes changed the whole scenario of the game, which at the end was won by PSG.