Home / Sports

LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation

LeBron James’s youngest son, Bryce James, is currently working for his first collegiate season with the Arizona Wildcats

LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation
LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is currently in peak off-season mode, enjoying his vacations while preparing for the highly anticipated 23rd season in the NBA, eighth with Los Angeles.

James’s youngest son, Bryce James, is currently working for his first collegiate season with the Arizona Wildcats.

Before starting this exciting journey, Bryce spent his maximum time in high school basketball career playing for Sierra Canyon, where he achieved a State Division 1 title.

Meanwhile, upon Bryce’s trip back home after leaving for college, James was stunned by his own appearance.

The NBA legend welcomed his youngest son home in his latest Instagram story following his first spell away at Arizona.

In the heartwarming video, James seems very excited as he highlights Bryce’s latest physical change to his follower, exclaiming, “Y’all see his beard? Oh my goodness!”

Bryce was born in 2007, and entered his first season along with the Wildcats as a shooting guard under coach Tommy Lloyd. Arizona opens against defending champs Florida Gators on November 3 in Las Vegas.

You Might Like:

Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant spark dating rumours after Drake concert photo

Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant spark dating rumours after Drake concert photo
Kevin Durant and Liz Cambage spark romance speculations after being pictured together at concert

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease
Nine-time Grand Slam champion Monica Seles diagnosed with myasthenia gravis

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club
Liverpool star Diogo Jota, alongside brother Andre Silva, died in a tragic car crash in Spain

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is currently leading the Formula One drivers’ title by nine points

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard
Tennis icons Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson have been awarded main-draw wildcards into the 2025 US Open

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury
The Indian Fever are expected to be without their star player longer than first predicted

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open
The Spanish tennis player has marked his 50th win of the year as he reaches the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender
The Premier League is about to start with clubs rushing to complete player transfers before the opening games

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success
NFL star Travis Kelce recently starred in 'Happy Gilmore 2' alongside Adam Sandler

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks
Cootehas personally apologized to Klopp as well as to the FA, PGMOL and the wider football community over his actions

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline
Newcastle turned down a £110 million offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China
Mattia Debertolis passes away at the age of 29 four days after collapsing during World Games