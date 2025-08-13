LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is currently in peak off-season mode, enjoying his vacations while preparing for the highly anticipated 23rd season in the NBA, eighth with Los Angeles.
James’s youngest son, Bryce James, is currently working for his first collegiate season with the Arizona Wildcats.
Before starting this exciting journey, Bryce spent his maximum time in high school basketball career playing for Sierra Canyon, where he achieved a State Division 1 title.
Meanwhile, upon Bryce’s trip back home after leaving for college, James was stunned by his own appearance.
The NBA legend welcomed his youngest son home in his latest Instagram story following his first spell away at Arizona.
In the heartwarming video, James seems very excited as he highlights Bryce’s latest physical change to his follower, exclaiming, “Y’all see his beard? Oh my goodness!”
Bryce was born in 2007, and entered his first season along with the Wildcats as a shooting guard under coach Tommy Lloyd. Arizona opens against defending champs Florida Gators on November 3 in Las Vegas.