Home / Sports

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease

Nine-time Grand Slam champion Monica Seles diagnosed with myasthenia gravis

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease
Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease

Tennis legend Monica Seles has revealed her “tough” journey with the rare neuromuscular autoimmune disease.

According to Tennis World, the nine-time Grand Slam champion in a recent interview revealed that she has been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular autoimmune disease.

The 51-year-old began experiencing muscle weakness and double vision five years ago, and the diagnosis was made two years ago.

The former No. 1 decided to share her journey publicly for the first time and raise awareness ahead of the last major tournament of the season, the US Open.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the former tennis player said that while playing tennis with some kids or family members, she missed the ball and realised that she was seeing two balls.

The symptoms were quite obvious, but it took her some time to “absorb it” and talk about it because it was a “difficult one” that affected her day-to-day life a lot.

The former Serbian-American tennis professional experienced weakness in legs and arms and double vision such that “just blowing my hair out … became very difficult.”

Seles told AP, “It’s a very tough time. Then, obviously, becoming a great player is a reset, too, because the fame, money, and attention change (everything), and it’s hard as a 16-year-old to deal with all that. Then obviously my stabbing. I had to do a huge reset.”

“And then, really, being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis: another reset. But one thing, as I tell kids that I mentor: ‘You’ve got to always adjust. That ball is bouncing, and you’ve just got to adjust.’ And that’s what I’m doing now,” she added.

As per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, myasthenia gravis is a chronic neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the voluntary muscles. The disease commonly impacts young adult women (under 40) and older men (over 60) but can occur at any age.

You Might Like:

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club
Liverpool star Diogo Jota, alongside brother Andre Silva, died in a tragic car crash in Spain

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is currently leading the Formula One drivers’ title by nine points

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard
Tennis icons Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson have been awarded main-draw wildcards into the 2025 US Open

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury
The Indian Fever are expected to be without their star player longer than first predicted

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open
The Spanish tennis player has marked his 50th win of the year as he reaches the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender
The Premier League is about to start with clubs rushing to complete player transfers before the opening games

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success
NFL star Travis Kelce recently starred in 'Happy Gilmore 2' alongside Adam Sandler

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks
Cootehas personally apologized to Klopp as well as to the FA, PGMOL and the wider football community over his actions

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline
Newcastle turned down a £110 million offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China
Mattia Debertolis passes away at the age of 29 four days after collapsing during World Games

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats Gabriel Diallo amid power disruption and fire alarm drama

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions
Ronaldo proposes to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with an over $5M diamond ring