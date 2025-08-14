Michael Phelps becomes Baltimore Ravens swimming instructor with special coach 

Michael Phelps teamed up with the Baltimore Ravens to help them learn how to swim with the assistance of his own childhood swim instructor, Miss Cathy.
The 23-time gold medallist hosted a water safety training day in Baltimore just weeks after several Ravens players asked Phelps in an Instagram video to teach them his skills, revealing that "one in three Ravens cannot swim."
Alongside the players, the swimmer taught 10 children from the Boys & Girls Club how to swim at the team's facilities.
During the training, the swimming legend emphasised the importance of water safety for adults and children.
"When I first got into the water to swim, Miss Cathy was my teacher, and I didn't want to put my face under," he shared with the players.
The 40-year-old added, "Yes, me, Michael Phelps, afraid to put my face into the water. But naturally, you overcome those fears based off your confidence and your comfort level in the pool."
Phelps advised his new students to start with "baby steps" in the water.
"I know it might sound crazy, but try just blowing bubbles in the water...become more vulnerable," Phelps suggested.
Miss Cathy said she was just "hoping that everybody is brave enough to give it a try" and get in the water during the lesson, while Phelps added, "I think that’s something that a lot of people are afraid of."
He added, "instead of being one foot on the boat, one foot on the dock, jump right in. Literally, jump in. Come jump in with me."
Ronnie Stanley, one of the players who initially requested Phelps' assistance, revealed, "We want our teammates to be able to have that skill, and you know, maybe it'll save someone’s life one day."
Following the swim lesson, Ravens president Sashi Brown showed the organisation's appreciation for Michael Phelps' expertise by making a hefty donation to the Olympian's foundation.